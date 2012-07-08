* China Q2 GDP data dominates global release calendar
* Risk rises of downward revision to global growth outlook
* Industrial activity, inflation data due from major
economies
* Evidence of manufacturing downturn spreading to services
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, July 9 The global economic outlook for
the second half of the year is at risk of a sharp downward
revision this week when China, the main driver of world growth,
publishes quarterly data that analysts widely expect to be the
worst in at least three years.
Economists polled by Reuters reckon annual growth between
April and June was the weakest China has seen since the three
months to March 2009, back when the grip of the global financial
crisis was tight and fiscal and monetary policymakers around the
world were compelled to join forces to revive the economy.
A surprise interest rate cut from the People's Bank of China
last week - the second in a month - on the same day that the
European Central Bank also cut rates and the Bank of England
expanded its quantitative easing programme - has only served to
deepen the downside risks being priced into asset markets.
But too narrow a focus on raw numbers and the apparent
inadequacy of action so far to reverse decelerating activity in
the United States, Europe and Asia could easily miss the point
that in China - the biggest marginal generator of growth -
politics are shifting policy into pro-growth high gear.
"In the second half as we get closer to the Communist Party
(leadership transition) and GDP growth falls closer to their 7.5
percent target for the year, the government will become much
less tolerant of a further slowdown," Zhang Zhiwei, Hong
Kong-based chief China economist at Nomura, told Reuters.
The once-a-decade handover of power in China is a showpiece
event which the government is determined to ensure takes place
against a backdrop of social stability and economic prosperity,
the delivery of which the Communist Party says justifies its
one-party rule.
So, perversely, the worse the numbers from China look in a
week which starts on Monday with inflation data and ends on
Friday with Q2 GDP, the greater the likelihood of a policy
response to prettify them ahead of the autumn power handover.
"I would imagine the quarter on quarter number will drop
below 7 percent (on an annualised basis) and potentially quite a
bit below it," Zhang said.
China's economy grew at a 6.8 annual rate on a quarterly
basis in the first three months of the year. Year on year, Q1
growth was 8.1 percent.
Analysts in the latest benchmark Reuters poll forecast
annual growth to have eased to 7.6 percent in the second
quarter, implying a further quarter-on-quarter slowdown.
But even if China's government can reverse the sequential
slide and engineer a second-half recovery, evidence of deepening
risks abound elsewhere, according to the latest surveys of
purchasing managers.
MANUFACTURING SLOWDOWN MIGRATES
"The bottom line is that the global economic slump that has
permeated the manufacturing sector has now started to migrate to
the services sector," said New York-based investment consultancy
MES Advisers in a note to clients analysing PMI survey results
from the world's five biggest economies.
May trade data due from Germany on Monday is set to show a
further retreat in exports, with sales to fellow euro zone
countries likely in outright decline as the bloc's debt crisis
lingers and growth in shipments to Asia and the U.S. slowing,
while trade data from China on Tuesday is expected to show a
softening in June from May.
Industrial activity data from Britain, France, Italy and the
wider euro zone are all expected to show a weakening on the
previous month.
Meanwhile, with consumer and producer inflation data among
the other dominant indicators due to be published in the week
ahead by the world's biggest economies, there's every risk that
easing price pressures could be seen to be signalling something
more than simply room for manoeuvre for policymakers.
"In a nutshell, the global economy suddenly looks in a
perilous state and, rather than pre-empting a downturn, central
bankers may have found themselves blind-sided by a recessionary
onslaught, or even worse - deleveraging and deflation," Geoffrey
Yu, foreign exchange strategist with UBS in London, said.
Unemployment and housing in the United States, credit
allocation in Britain, institutional deficiencies in China and
structural problems throughout the euro zone all emphasise
downside risks to Yu and the likelihood of further easing from
the world's major central banks.
Analysts at Societe Generale think the Bank of Japan might
well find itself compelled to expand its asset purchase
programme on Thursday after reviewing the quarterly update of
its outlook for growth and inflation.
A detailed view of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
thinking will be available on Wednesday when minutes from its
last policy-setting meeting in June are published.
The Fed held off on another round of bond-buying last month
but its chief, Ben Bernanke, has said there was "considerable
scope to do more" and Wall Street bond firms polled by Reuters
saw a 50 percent chance of another asset purchase programme.
Speeches from various regional Fed presidents during the
course of the week will inevitably be scrutinised for the likely
leanings of policymakers in the world's biggest economy.
But it's China that will hold centre stage as investors
scrutinise data that complete the picture of the first half of
the year to assess whether the economy's slowing growth
trajectory is gentle enough to avoid a hard landing - and any
spillover effects on the global economy.
"The riskiest thing in investing is believing that there is
no risk," Howard Marks, chairman of specialist distressed debt
investor Oaktree Capital Management which managed assets worth
about $78 billion as of the end of March, told reporters while
visiting Beijing last week.
"But based on current prices, there's much less
vulnerability to the risk of a hard landing."
(Reporting by Nick Edwards; Editing by Ron Popeski)