* Purchasing managers surveys to show economy struggling
* ECB under pressure to act; negative rates a possibility
* U.S. housing data to give Fed fresh clues on economy
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Aug 20 Drug dealers, money launderers
and assorted cash-only criminals love the convenience of the 500
euro note. Will bankers also soon be clamouring for wads of the
high-value bill?
The question arises because the European Central Bank might
have to lower interest rates further to revive growth. Business
surveys this week are likely to show the euro zone economy
remaining flat on its back in August after contracting by 0.2
percent in the second quarter.
But the ECB has already cut to zero the interest it pays
banks on excess reserves. So driving the deposit rate into
negative territory -- charging banks for the privilege of
parking surplus funds -- would force lenders to weigh up the
alternative of withdrawing cash and stashing it somewhere safe.
The idea sounds outlandish. Not so. ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure addressed it back in February.
"Given the costs associated with holding large amounts of
banknotes, it is likely that significantly negative interest
rates would be required to trigger a switch from money holding
to investment in banknotes," Coeure said.
Since then, the economic recovery the ECB was anticipating
has failed to materialise, prompting the move to a zero deposit
rate and leading economists to take a closer look at the cost of
warehousing notes.
"The physical storage would be easy; if withdrawn as 500
euro notes, 1 billion euros (plus two big security guards) would
easily fit into a VW Golf and the cash into existing bank safes.
Harder to gauge are the inconvenience and insurance-type costs,
which will affect banks' response," Greg Fuzesi of JP Morgan
wrote in a note.
Lasse Holboell Nielsen, an economist with Goldman Sachs, has
examined the case of non-euro member Denmark, whose central bank
set a deposit rate of minus 0.2 percent over a month ago, to
tease out the implications for the euro zone.
For a bank with 40 billion Danish crowns ($6.60 billion) on
deposit, he reckons it would make economic sense to take out
cash once the interest rate drops below -0.52 percent or -0.65
percent, depending on the fixed-cost assumptions for insurance,
transport and vault rental.
Because Denmark's central bank has not encountered any
unexpected fallout since it went negative, Nielsen concludes
that it could cut the deposit rate by another quarter-point.
And based on Denmark's experience, he judges a negative
deposit rate at the ECB of 0.25 percent is quite feasible.
ALL EYES ON THE CENTRAL BANKS
Steen Jakobsen, chief economist with Saxo Bank in
Copenhagen, said he expected a weak euro zone purchasing
mangers' survey on Thursday would ratchet up the pressure on ECB
President Mario Draghi to act.
"If anything, it will support the argument that Draghi feels
the need to do something about the monetary transmission
mechanism because the numbers will just continue to weaken,"
Jakobsen said.
In particular, he said a marked slowdown in China, which
also releases a poll of purchasing executives on Thursday, boded
ill for exports from Germany, Europe's biggest economy.
A survey conducted by the International Chamber of Commerce
and Germany's IFO institute, released last week, showed a sharp
drop in global economic sentiment as fear over the fallout of
the euro crisis persists.
"What was surprising in this quarter is that the optimism
that things will soon turn around has almost disappeared," said
Gernot Nerb, IFO's director of business surveys.
Investors are pinning their hopes not only on the ECB but
also on the Federal Reserve. A monthly Reuters poll of
economists showed the chances of a third round of asset
purchases, known as quantitative easing, had risen to 60 percent
from 50 percent in July.
The U.S. central bank's own thinking should become clearer
with Wednesday's minutes of its July 31/Aug. 1 policy meeting.
They are likely to show the Fed is waiting to see whether a
recent tentative improvement in the economy is sustained.
To that end, a flurry of data on U.S. housing sales and
prices this week is expected to provide further evidence that
the bombed-out market is over the worst but, like the broader
economy, is recovering only modestly.