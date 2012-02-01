HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong expects economic growth to expand 1-3 percent in 2012, Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his final budget speech on Wednesday, adding that he was not optimistic about the city's exports for the first half of this year.

Hong Kong recorded economic growth of 5 percent in 2011, in line with the government's forecast, he said.

Deepening global economic turmoil has weighed on Hong Kong's economy, including the financial services sector, where the banking sector has endured rounds of deep job cuts.

For highlights of the Hong Kong budget, click on (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)