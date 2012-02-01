HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong said on Wednesday that it will issue up to HK$10 billion in inflation bonds in the near term to promote the development of the retail bond market.

The iBond, with a maturity of three years, would be targetted at Hong Kong residents, Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Interest will be paid to bond holders once every six months at a rate linked to inflation in the last half-year period.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority would announce details as soon as possible, he said. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)