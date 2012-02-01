HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong said on Wednesday posted a provisional budget surplus of HK$66.7 billion for the 2011/2012 fiscal year ending in March, significantly higher than its forecast surplus of HK$3.9 billion.

Analysts said revenue from land sales and property transactions, thanks to a frothy real estate market, helped swell the city's finances.

For 2010/2011, Hong Kong reported a surplus of $71.3 billion, the second highest on record.

