* Government expects GDP growth to slow to 1-3 pct in 2012
* Forecasts consolidated deficit of HK$3.4 bln for 2012/13
* Plans include boosting land supply and waiving levies
* Territory will up to HK$10 bln in inflation bonds
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong unveiled nearly
HK$80 billion ($10.32 billion) worth of measures to support its
economy and people on Wednesday, but warned that the outlook for
exports is grim and the risk of a sharp deterioration in the
external environment is increasing.
The new budget for Hong Kong, which has one of the highest
income gaps in the developed world, also outlined measures aimed
at disgruntled lower-income groups as well as small and
medium-sized enterprises.
"This is the best budget the Financial Secretary has
delivered during his term, as he has listened to the public's
views and addressed the issues related to people's livelihoods,
housing and inflation concerns," said Jennifer Wong, a partner
at KPMG China.
Financial Secretary John Tsang, speaking in his last budget
speech, said he expected economic growth to slow to 1-3 percent
in 2012 from 5 percent last year, and cautioned that bleak
economic prospects in Europe and the United States posed the
risk of a possible double dip in the global economy.
Hong Kong continued to grow in the last quarter of 2011, but
at a tiny pace. The government announced Wednesday that growth
in the October-December period was 0.3 percent from the third
quarter.
Highlighting the growing pressure facing the economy, Tsang
forecast a consolidated deficit of HK$3.4 billion for the
2012/2013 fiscal year, which begins on April 1.
That compares with a provisional surplus of HK$66.7 billion
for 2011/2012. During the 2010/2011 fiscal year, there was a
surplus of HK$71.3 billion, the second highest on record.
Standard and Poor's said in a report that the surplus
underlined Hong Kong's strong economic performance and its
buoyant property market.
Tsang painted a gloomy picture for the economy.
"Our external demand has been faltering. I am not optimistic
about Hong Kong's export performance in the first half of this
year, and if exports of goods were to plunge in the first
quarter, the overall economy might take a downturn in that
quarter," he said.
On a brighter note, Tsang said while Asian economies had
seen a noticeable slowdown in growth momentum recently, so long
as the European debt crisis does not escalate into a full-blown
crisis, Asia should serve as an anchor for the global economy.
No new measures affecting the financial services sector were
announced, but Tsang said appropriate measures would be taken to
ease pressure on the sector if needed.
RELIEF MEASURES
The budget is the last for the current government. An
election will be held in March for a new chief executive.
With Hong Kong's economy expected to slow significantly in
2012 and exports already declining on the back of weaker demand
in the U.S. and Europe, the government has been pressure to
support the economy from external headwinds.
The measures that Tsang announced on Wednesday to help
lower-income residents included a personal tax rebate of up to
75 percent for 2011/2012, with a ceiling at HK$12,000, and loan
concessions for small and medium-sized
enterprises.
"The budget measures should to an extent, help to buffer
local household spending from the impact of slower global
growth," said Donna Kwok, Greater China economist with HSBC.
Daiwa Capital Markets, in a note, said the relief and
spending package "has surprised us on the upside. However, the
government is only offering a 0.2 percent deficit budget. The
boost to GDP can only be mildly positive rather than thoroughly
exciting."
Tsang said the new budget would focus on six areas:
supporting enterprises, preserving employment, caring for
people, stabilising the financial system, increasing land supply
and strengthening social capital.
On the property front, the government sought to ease tight
supply, saying it will make land available for sale in the
coming fiscal year that would allow the construction of 30,000
apartments, more than triple the level of new homes that
developers have brought to market in each of the past five
years.
Tsang also waived rates, the levy that property owners pay
the government, for most home owners. In the coming fiscal year,
the cap on waivers will be raised to HK$2,500 per property per
quarter, from HK$1,500 per home per quarter at present.
He said almost 90 percent of properties in Hong Kong would
not have to pay any rates in 2012/2013 as a result, meaning the
government will forgo HK$11.7 billion in revenue.
INFLATION BONDS
Unlike last year, when Tsang led off his speech warning
about the risk of avoiding property asset bubbles, he didn't
stress issues with home prices.
Hong Kong property prices -- among the highest in the world
and a major source of rising social discontent -- have eased
about 4 percent since mid-2011, while property deals in 2011
fell 33 percent.
Tsang said Hong Kong's headline inflation would ease to 3.5
percent in 2012 from 5.3 percent last year as the city's
economic growth slows and global food and commodity prices are
retreating from peaks.
"I believe the inflation rate would ease quite visibly in
the second half of 2012," Tsang said.
But to provide retail investors a tool to hedge inflation
and promote the development of the local retail bond
market , Hong Kong government will issue up to HK$10
billion in three-year, inflation-linked bonds, the second issue
in the territory.
Some were disappointed at the size.
"The HKD$10 billion scale is quite small compared with the
government reserves, and may not help tackle inflation issues,"
said Wong of KPMG China.
($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)
