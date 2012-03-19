MUMBAI, March 19 India's budget lacks new solutions to address
the country's fiscal constraints, global rating agency Moody's Investor Service
said on Monday.
"A dependence on corporate tax revenue and vulnerability to commodity prices
and exchange rates weakens the government's credit profile," Moody's analysts
said in a note to clients.
The budget is credit negative for the sovereign and is mixed for banks and
corporates, they wrote.
New Delhi avoided bold reforms in its annual budget on Friday, opting for
cautious steps to shore up growth and modest targets to rein in a bloated
deficit after a series of political setbacks exposed its fragility.
