* S.Korea sells $4 bln, pulls won up 1.2 percent
* India central bank says not targeting FX rate
* Brazil says monitoring FX effect on inflation
(Recasts, adds details on Brazil, China, Switzerland)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Kim Yeonhee
Sept 23 Central banks in Asia and Latin America
redoubled efforts to defend their currencies this week as fears
of slower global growth spurred investors to pull money out of
emerging markets.
Anxiety rose after the Federal Reserve delivered a gloomy
prognosis for the U.S. economy, spooking markets already on
edge over a possible Greek default and euro zone bank crisis.
Investors responded by seeking safety in U.S. Treasuries
and snapping up dollars, a move that pushed currencies from
India, Brazil and elsewhere to multi-year lows.
South Korea stepped up its intervention to lift the won
from its weakest level in a year Friday, though the currency
was still headed for its biggest weekly loss since early 2009.
Central banks in Thailand and the Philippines also waded
into the market this week while Indonesia went further and
bought long-term bonds. India said Friday it was merely trying
to calm volatile trade by buying the rupee, which hit a
28-month low against the dollar.
Earlier this year, emerging markets were fretting about
excessive currency strength as investors seeking returns that
were higher than what struggling developed markets could offer
poured money into local currencies, stocks and bonds.
But while a strong currency can hurt exports, a sudden
decline threatens to worsen inflationary pressure in these
economies, which have been growing at a faster clip than
developed economies in the United States, Europe and Japan.
Alexandre Tombini, Brazil's central bank chief, said
officials were monitoring markets to assess the impact of a
weaker real on inflation. [ID:nS1E78M0FC]
Brazil sold $2.75 billion of currency swaps on Thursday, an
action that bolsters the real by mimicking purchases of the
currency in the futures market. The real BRLCLOSE= closed at
a two-year low against the dollar earlier this week but was up
some 2 percent on Friday BRBY.
"I think central banks are reluctant to let the market
dictate currency direction completely and they are very fearful
that in times like these the market moves can become very
one-sided as everybody rushes to the exit," said Jonathan
Cavenagh, senior FX strategist at Westpac Institutional Bank in
Singapore.
"I don't think that they are trying to alter the current
trends but prevent an unwind of positioning like what we saw
during the Asian financial crisis."
Taiwan unloaded $300 million to prop up the Taiwan dollar
on Friday TWD= a day after the currency posted its biggest
one-day fall in 10 years.
Earlier this year, the central bank faced criticism from
the island's powerful exporters over its strength.
Korea's won has lost 10.6 percent against the dollar so far
this month. The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah have shed
between 6 and 7 percent each, while Brazil's real is down more
than 15 percent since September began BRL=.
DEPENDING ON RESERVES
Central banks have adopted different approaches to the
problem, though. Brazil's intervention in the swaps market
rather than selling dollars outright means it did not have to
deplete its foreign exchange reserves. Peru's central bank
placed $181 million in deposit certificates to halt the sol's
decline PEN=.
Central banks can more easily weaken a currency because
they have the power to print more; defending an exchange rate
is limited by the amount of foreign exchange reserves on hand.
That's not a problem for many Asian central banks, which
have reserve stockpiles running into the billions and, in
China's case, trillions of dollars.
But sources at the Reserve Bank of India said authorities
were reluctant to intervene more aggressively because its
reserves are limited.
"If we do intervene at all, it will be with a very narrow
objective of smoothing what might be a very volatile market
situation, nothing beyond that," Deputy RBI Governor Subir
Gokarn told a television channel in India on Friday.
The rupee has been the worst performer among major Asian
currencies of late, hitting a two-year low against the dollar
this week. The central bank has pushed up interest rates
aggressively in an attempt to counter inflation.
Traders estimated the local currency authorities in Korea
dumped about $4 billion in dollars on Friday, helping the won
gain to 1,166.0 per dollar from 1,179.8 on Thursday.KRW=KFTC
China's tightly controlled renminbi also fell against the
dollar in the offshore market Friday as investors bet Beijing
would slow recent currency gains as the global outlook worsens.
[ID:nL3E7KN0WK]
The spot renminbi trades in a narrow band against the
dollar but China's central bank had repeatedly set its midpoint
at record highs over the last month to help counter inflation.
Some investors fear that may stop if growth slows,
recalling China's attempt to freeze the yuan against the dollar
in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
A DIFFERENT CHALLENGE
Developed economies such as Japan and Switzerland are
facing an altogether different problem. Both are value as safe
havens by global investors in times of trouble, which puts
unwanted upward pressure on their exchange rates.
Unlike emerging markets, the Japanese and Swiss economies
are struggling, and strong currencies hurt export and tourism
industries and threaten to weaken growth even more.
The Swiss central bank has responded by selling enough
francs to maintain a target of 1.20 per euro, well off a record
high of 1.0075 hit in August EURCHF=.
Japan also interviewed in August as the yen soared to a
record high against the dollar, and with the yen still hovering
near its all-time high, markets fear another strike.
"We've been saying all along that we will take decisive
action against speculative, excessive yen rises that deviate
from economic fundamentals," Finance Minister Jun Azumi said
Thursday in Washington, where G20 leaders gathered.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing in Taiwan; Leika Kihara in
Washington DC; Writing by Steven C. Johnson and Kavita
Chandran; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)