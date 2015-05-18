By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM May 18 Boosting competition in
Israel's banking system and the economy as a whole as well as
bringing down property prices will be priorities for the
country's new finance minister, he said on Monday.
Competition was the consumer's best friend, Moshe Kahlon
said before meeting with senior ministry officials for the first
time since the government was sworn in on Thursday.
"Because of the lack of competition, Israeli citizens are
paying a lot of money ... in banks, commissions, in management
fees, in every area of our lives and these distortions must be
curbed," he told reporters.
As communications minister in 2012, Kahlon gained popularity
for creating competition in the mobile phone market. Israelis
can now buy unlimited talk and text packages for as little as
$10 a month.
But public anger over the overall high cost of living
remains high, and Kahlon tapped into this during campaigning for
the March 17 election, promising to bring down the costs of
basic goods and housing.
Kahlon's Kulanu party will also control the housing
ministry.
Average home prices have nearly doubled since 2007 due to
low interest rates and supply failing to keep up with demand.
Kulanu won 10 of parliament's 120 seats and became kingmaker
in the formation the governing coalition led by Benjamin
Netanyahu.
The ministry meeting followed disappointing news on the
economy. Annualised first-quarter gross domestic product grew
just 2.5 percent, below expectations of 3.3 percent, data showed
on Sunday..
At the same time, heavy financial commitments made by
Netanyahu to form a government leave Kahlon with little leeway
on spending. A budget is not expected to be approved until late
this year.
"The concessions that were made to create the government are
likely to adversely impact the government's budget position in
2016," Kristin Lindow, senior vice president at Moody's
Investors Service, said in a report to clients.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by John Stonestreet)