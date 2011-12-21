* GDP falls 0.2 percent in Q3 after 0.3 percent rise in Q2
* Analysts see steeper fall in Q4, then further contractions
* Austerity seen dragging on activity in 2012
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Dec 21 Italy's economy contracted by
0.2 percent in the third quarter due to a slump in domestic
demand, throwing the country into what is expected to be a
prolonged recession as it grapples with a debt crisis that
threatens the whole euro zone.
Gross domestic product in the currency bloc's third largest
economy was up just 0.2 percent from the year earlier, national
statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Wednesday.
"We can say without mincing words that we have already
slipped into recession," said Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Paolo
Mameli. "We expect GDP to keep contracting for the next 3-4
quarters.
The data was weaker than expected. A Reuters survey of
analysts had pointed to a 0.1 percent quarterly fall, and a 0.5
percent annual rise.
The data compared with a euro zone average of 0.2 percent
quarterly growth between July and September, up 1.4 percent
year-on-year, leaving Italy in its customary position as one of
the region's most sluggish economies.
Its larger euro zone neighbours, Germany and France, grew by
0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
Italy released its third quarter data much later than the
rest of the euro zone due to methodological changes adopted by
ISTAT which delayed its normal data schedule.
Economic indicators point to a further contraction in the
fourth quarter, which is seen intensifying in 2012, when
austerity measures adopted this year take a heavy toll on
activity.
Mario Monti's technocrat government, which took office last
month, forecasts GDP to contract by 0.4 percent next year after
rising 0.4 percent this year, but many private bodies are much
more pessimistic.
Employers' lobby Confindustria expects a 1.6 percent GDP
fall and Stefano Micossi, the head of Assonime, the association
of quoted Italian companies, said on Friday GDP would contract
next year by 2 percent "if we are lucky".
After adopting a 34 billion euro austerity package to shore
up public finances, Monti faces the tougher challenge of
tackling structural reforms to raise the potential of an economy
that has grown by an average of 0.4 percent per year over the
last decade.
The breakdown of third quarter data showed quarterly
declines in all the main components of GDP except for exports,
which rose 1.6 percent.
Consumer spending fell 0.2 percent, investments shed 0.8
percent and imports were down 1.1 percent.
(Written by Gavin Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)