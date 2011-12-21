* GDP falls 0.2 percent in Q3 after 0.3 percent rise in Q2

* Analysts see steeper fall in Q4, then further contractions

* Austerity seen dragging on activity in 2012

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Dec 21 Italy's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter due to a slump in domestic demand, throwing the country into what is expected to be a prolonged recession as it grapples with a debt crisis that threatens the whole euro zone.

Gross domestic product in the currency bloc's third largest economy was up just 0.2 percent from the year earlier, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Wednesday.

"We can say without mincing words that we have already slipped into recession," said Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Paolo Mameli. "We expect GDP to keep contracting for the next 3-4 quarters.

The data was weaker than expected. A Reuters survey of analysts had pointed to a 0.1 percent quarterly fall, and a 0.5 percent annual rise.

The data compared with a euro zone average of 0.2 percent quarterly growth between July and September, up 1.4 percent year-on-year, leaving Italy in its customary position as one of the region's most sluggish economies.

Its larger euro zone neighbours, Germany and France, grew by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Italy released its third quarter data much later than the rest of the euro zone due to methodological changes adopted by ISTAT which delayed its normal data schedule.

Economic indicators point to a further contraction in the fourth quarter, which is seen intensifying in 2012, when austerity measures adopted this year take a heavy toll on activity.

Mario Monti's technocrat government, which took office last month, forecasts GDP to contract by 0.4 percent next year after rising 0.4 percent this year, but many private bodies are much more pessimistic.

Employers' lobby Confindustria expects a 1.6 percent GDP fall and Stefano Micossi, the head of Assonime, the association of quoted Italian companies, said on Friday GDP would contract next year by 2 percent "if we are lucky".

After adopting a 34 billion euro austerity package to shore up public finances, Monti faces the tougher challenge of tackling structural reforms to raise the potential of an economy that has grown by an average of 0.4 percent per year over the last decade.

The breakdown of third quarter data showed quarterly declines in all the main components of GDP except for exports, which rose 1.6 percent.

Consumer spending fell 0.2 percent, investments shed 0.8 percent and imports were down 1.1 percent.

For a table on the contributions to third quarter GDP click on