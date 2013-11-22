TOKYO Nov 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Friday that the central bank stands ready to make necessary adjustments if risks to the economy threatened its inflation target.

The economy is growing in line with the bank's projections and the 2 percent inflation goal will likely be achieved by the fiscal year to March 2016, Kuroda told the lower house financial affairs committee.

"While domestic demand remains firm, external demand is expected to grow moderately," he said, adding that a favourable cycle of rising production, incomes and expenditures is occurring in the Japanese economy.

The BOJ retained on Thursday the massive monetary stimulus put in place in April, under which it aims to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years by doubling base money through asset purchases.