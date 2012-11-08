BRIEF-Sandspring Resources appoints Jessica Van Den Akker as CFO
* Sandspring Resources Ltd - Appointment of Jessica Van Den Akker as Chief Financial Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the second straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold a net 27.7 billion yen ($346.8 million) of shares in the week through Nov. 3, after unloading a net 12.1 billion yen worth in the previous week. Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the fourth straight week, purchasing a net 56.0 billion yen, after buying 251.7 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Oct 28 - Nov 3 -27.7 +93.8 -0.3 Oct 21 - Oct 27 -12.1r -363.0r -230.5 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Oct 29 - Nov 3 -16.8 +56.0 -28.2 Oct 21 - Oct 27 -36.5 +251.7r -37.5 Notes: - An "r" notes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
* Sandspring Resources Ltd - Appointment of Jessica Van Den Akker as Chief Financial Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
MADRID, Feb 13 The Bank of Spain said on Monday that three officials would resign after the Spanish High Court named them on Monday as suspects in an investigation into Bankia's disputed flotation in 2011.