Nov 15 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the third straight week and Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the fifth straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Foreigners sold a net 79.0 billion yen of shares in the week through Nov. 10, after unloading a net 27.7 billion yen worth in the previous week. Japanese investors purchased a net 378.4 billion yen of foreign bonds, after buying a net 65.2 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Nov 4 - Nov 10 -79.0 +309.1 +672.2 Oct 28 - Nov 3 -27.7 +93.8 -0.3 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Nov 4 - Nov 10 -38.9 +378.4 -4.2 Oct 29 - Nov 3 -16.8 +65.2r -28.2 Notes: - An "r" notes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: