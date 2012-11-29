TOKYO, Nov 29 Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks last week for the second straight period after three weeks of net selling, while Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign bonds for the seventh straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 275.6 billion yen of shares in the week through Nov. 24, after purchasing a net 133.3 billion yen worth in the previous week. Japanese investors purchased a net 115.3 billion yen of foreign bonds, after buying a net 401.0 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Nov 18 - Nov 24 +275.6 -51.2 -1,578.6 Nov 11 - Nov 17 +133.3 -60.4 +1,036.2 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Nov 18 - Nov 24 -19.8 +115.3 -69.4 Nov 11 - Nov 17 -41.8 +401.0r +23.3 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: