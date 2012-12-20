TOKYO, Dec 20 Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a fifth straight week, while Japanese investors returned to net buying of foreign bonds after one week of net selling, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 389.6 billion yen of shares in the week through Dec. 15, after purchasing a net 116.8 billion yen in the previous week. Japanese investors bought a net 918.0 billion yen of foreign bonds, after unloading a net 637.2 billion yen the week before. That one week of net sales followed eight weeks of net purchases. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Dec 9 - Dec 15 +389.6 +157.6 -878.5 Dec 2 - Dec 8 +116.8r -31.1 +1,211.7 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Dec 9 - Dec 15 -104.3 +918.0 +25.5 Dec 2 - Dec 8 -62.7 -637.2r -73.8 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: