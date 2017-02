SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines outperforms ahead of cbank meeting

By Suhail Hassan Bhat Feb 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with the Philippines gaining the most ahead of a central bank policy meeting later this week where it is expected to keep rates unchanged. There has been little indication from the central bank that any move on rates is forthcoming, DBS Group Research said in a note, adding market expectations may change depending on cues from policy statements. Philippine shares rose nearly 1 percent on Mond