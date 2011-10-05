KUALA LUMPUR Oct 5 GDP (pct,y/y) Q2 '11 Q1 '11 Q4'10 Q3 '10 Q2 '10 Q1 '10 Q4 '09 Q3 '09 Q2 '09 4.0 4.9 4.8 5.3 8.9 10.1 4.4 -1.2 -3.9

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (pct, y/y) JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN -0.6 1.3 -5.6 -1.7 2.9 5.0 1.0 4.2 5.1 3.1 5.6 4.0 3.2 9.4

MANUFACTURING SECTOR (Production index (pct,y/y) JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN 1.5 4.5 0.6 -0.4 5.3 7.9 4.5 7.8 6.5 4.5 7.6 6.8 7.2 13.3

MINING SECTOR (Production index (pct,y/y) JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN -7.5 -8.6 -20.1 6.9 -6.9 -4.0 -0.7 -6.7 -3.4 1.7 -1.1 1.7 -2.9 -5.9

ELECTRICITY SECTOR (Production index (pct,y/y) JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY 4.6 3.6 -1.6 -0.7 0.7 0.7 0.3 2.4 4.9 5.0 3.1 4.9 4.4 5.2 11.5

MANUFACTURING SALES (pct, y/y) JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN 10.8 12.9 8.0 15.5 14.1 10.9 7.7 11.4 8.4 2.9 7.6 8.9 9.3 13.8

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP (pct, y/y) 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.2 3.0 2.9 2.4 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.8

MERCHANDISE TRADE (bln rgt)

JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Exports 59.2 57.9 55.1 57.8 61.9 49.7 54.8 57.2 52.7 55.0 Imports 49.8 50.0 46.6 46.8 50.5 39.2 44.8 47.5 43.7 48.1 Trade balance 9.5 7.9 8.5 11.0 11.3 10.4 10.0 9.8 8.9 6.9

CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln rgt)

Q22010 Q12010 Q42009 Q3 2009 Q2 2009 Goods 30.8 45.0 38.0 33.4 33.1 Services -0.39 -0.09 -0.14 0.1 1.0 Income -8.6 -8.9 -5.6 -1.6 -1.5 Transfers -5.6 -5.6 -4.8 -6.7 -3.9

AUG '11 JUL '11 JUN '11 MAY '11 APR '11 MAR '11 Passenger cars 52,559 44,835 36,838 40,936 45,335 56,483 Commercial 5,823 5,417 4,952 5,109 5,601 6,782

THREE-MONTH INTERBANK RATE (pct) (KLIBOR) OCT 04 OCT 03 SEP 28 SEP 26 SEP 23 SEP 19 SEP 15 SEP 12 SEP 09 SEP 06 3.26 3.26 3.26 3.26 3.26 3.26 3.26 3.27 3.27 3.26

MONETARY AGGREGATES (pct,y/y)

AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG M1 13.7 14.5 14.5 13.1 16.2 14.0 13.2 17.9 11.7 9.9 11.6 11.5 13.9 10.7 M2 10.8 11.6 12.4 11.6 10.7 8.6 8.3 9.1 7.1 8.1 8.4 8.3 8.2 8.3 M3 10.6 11.6 12.4 11.1 10.1 8.2 7.9 8.9 7.0 8.2 8.4 8.5 8.2 8.1

COMMERCIAL BANKS' BASE LENDING RATE (pct)

SEP '11 AUG '11 JUL '11 JUN '11 MAY '11 APR '11 TOP THREE BANKS 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.30 6.30

NET NON-PERFORMING LOANS OF BANKING SYSTEM (3-mth classification) AUG MAY APR MAR JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.0 1.8 1.8

BANK NEGARA RESERVES (bln ringgit) SEP 15 AUG 29 AUG 15 JUL 29 JUL 15 JUL 30 JUN 15 MAY 31 MAY 13 APR 29 414.5 412.1 411.6 409.6 407 406.3 402.6 401.4 401.0 393.2

EXTERNAL DEBT (bln ringgit, end of period)

2009 2008p 2007p 2006 2005 2004 Total external 264.6 235.6 187.4 184.5 197.7 200.6 US$ equivalent 79.72 66.61 50.3 51.8 52.8 49.1

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (pct of workforce) 2010 2009 2008p 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 3.6 3.7 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.9

