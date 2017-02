Fitch Rates Astra Sedaya Finance's Senior Bonds 'AAA(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned national ratings to Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF, AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed rupiah senior bonds as follows: - Bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - Bonds with a maturity of 3 years assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - Bonds with a maturity of 5 years assigned a National Long-Term Rating