Indonesia January motorbike sales up 13.8 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Feb 14 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 13.8 percent in January from a year earlier, and was the highest annual sales growth since August 2014, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday. Sales stood at 473,879 motorbikes in January, up from 416,263 sold in the same month last year. It was also higher than the 437,879 bikes sold in December. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consump