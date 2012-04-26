U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
GDP (pct,y/y) Q4 '11 Q3 '11 Q2 '11 Q1 '11 Q4'10 Q3 '10 Q2 '10 Q1 '10 Q4 '09 5.2 5.8 4.3 4.9 4.8 5.3 8.9 10.1 4.4
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (pct, y/y) FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB 7.5 0.3 2.9 1.8 2.9 2.5 3.0 -0.6 1.3 -5.6 -1.7 2.9 5.0
MANUFACTURING SECTOR (Production index (pct,y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB 1.2 4.5 4.0 6.2 8.2 4.8 1.5 4.5 0.6 -0.4 5.3 7.9
MINING SECTOR (Production index (pct,y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB 12.7 -0.8 -4.2 -5.7 -12.0 -1.4 -7.5 -8.6 -20.1 6.9 -6.9 -4.0
ELECTRICITY SECTOR (Production index (pct,y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB 2.7 3.1 2.9 1.9 6.4 1.4 4.6 3.6 -1.6 -0.7 0.7 0.7
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB (pct, y/y) 2.1 2.2 2.7 3.0 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.2 3.0 2.9
MERCHANDISE TRADE (bln rgt)
FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR Exports 56.9 55.07 60.7 56.9 63.3 58.7 58.6 59.2 57.9 55.1 57.8 Imports 46.3 46.32 52.4 47.4 50.1 49.0 47.6 49.8 50.0 46.6 46.8 Trade balance 10.6 8.75 8.3 9.5 13.3 9.6 11.0 9.5 7.9 8.5 11.0
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln rgt)
Q22010 Q12010 Q42009 Q3 2009 Q2 2009 Goods 30.8 45.0 38.0 33.4 33.1 Services -0.39 -0.09 -0.14 0.1 1.0 Income -8.6 -8.9 -5.6 -1.6 -1.5 Transfers -5.6 -5.6 -4.8 -6.7 -3.9
THREE-MONTH INTERBANK RATE (pct) (KLIBOR) APR 25 APR 23 APR 20 APR 18 APR 16 APR 13 APR 12 APR 09 APR 06 APR 02 MAR 28 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.19
MONETARY AGGREGATES (pct,y/y)
FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN M1 9.8 9.9 15.1 13.8 16.6 13.3 13.7 14.5 14.5 13.1 16.2 14.0 13.2 17.9 M2 16.0 14.7 14.5 12.7 11.8 13.0 10.8 11.6 12.4 11.6 10.7 8.6 8.3 9.1 M3 15.9 14.7 14.3 12.3 11.4 12.5 10.6 11.6 12.4 11.1 10.1 8.2 7.9 8.9
COMMERCIAL BANKS' BASE LENDING RATE (pct)
MAR '12 FEB '12 JAN '12 DEC '11 NOV '11 OCT '11 TOP THERE BANKS 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.60
NET NON-PERFORMING LOANS OF BANKING SYSTEM (3-mth classification) FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR 1.9 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.0
BANK NEGARA RESERVES (bln ringgit) APR 13 MAR 30 MAR 15 FEB 29 FEB 15 JAN 31 JAN 13 DEC 30 DEC 15 NOV 30 NOV 15 416.6 416.1 427.0 426.7 425.7 424.8 423.5 423.4 429.8 429.1 429.7
EXTERNAL DEBT (bln ringgit, end of period)
2009 2008p 2007p 2006 2005 2004 Total external 264.6 235.6 187.4 184.5 197.7 200.6 US$ equivalent 79.72 66.61 50.3 51.8 52.8 49.1
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (pct of workforce) 2010 2009 2008p 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 3.6 3.7 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.9
NOTE - Figures may not total due to rounding. - The latest labour market data is up to December 30 - p: preliminary - f: forecast SOURCES Finance Ministry, Bank Negara, Statistics Department, Malaysia Automotive Association and Economic Planning Unit.
