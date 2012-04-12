By Souhail Karam
| RABAT, April 12
RABAT, April 12 Morocco's parliament on
Wednesday passed the 2012 budget that targets a deficit below 5
percent and subjects corporates and alcohol to higher taxes as
the government seeks to reduce wide social inequalities and tame
protests over unemployment.
The budget won 166 votes out of 230 present at the session
in the 395-member parliament, the official MAP news agency said.
The budget provided for a total expenditure of 346.8 billion
dirhams ($40.86 billion) and receipts at 314.5 billion dirhams.
It targets a budget deficit of less than 5 percent after it hit
6.1 percent in 2011, its highest since the 1990s.
The impact of bad weather on farming prompted the government
to revise down to between 3 and 4 percent the tourism- and
agriculture-reliant economy's growth projection for 2012 from an
initial 4.2 percent and the 4.9 percent it achieved in 2011.
The central bank says that with the impact of the slowdown
in the euro zone, Morocco's main trade partner, the $100-billion
economy will grow only by between 2 and 3 percent.
Inflation is projected to jump to as much as 2.5 percent
from 0.9 percent in 2011 as the government is expected to
provide less subsidies - especially for energy products - should
global prices surge.
The budget was based on an oil price of $100 a barrel which
is below current market price.
Public investment was fixed at about 60 billion dirhams,
which is 25 percent above its level in 2011, but accounts for 17
percent of expenditure, while military expenditure inched up to
52.6 billion dirhams.
The state will foot 93.5 billion dirhams in public wages in
2012, which is 5.5 percent above 2011 when it raised public
sector wages as it sought to contain any spillover from Arab
Spring revolts.
The government agreed to amendments from parliament to widen
the imposition of a new tax on firms to help it develop poor
areas and to raise tax on beer and spirits in 2012 by 12.5 and
43 percent respectively, the first increase since 2010.
The budget also raises by almost 40 percent to 26,200 the
number of jobs the public sector, mostly in home affairs and
education departments, is projected to create in 2012.
"I don't think the budget is efficiency-driven: Too many tax
loopholes, too much on compensation (subsidies) fund, too many
hiring," tweeted Zouhair Baghough, who blogs as the Moorish
Wanderer on Moroccan economic issues.
Police on Wednesday violently broke up a protest by hundreds
of jobless graduates who gathered outside the building of
parliament in Rabat while legislators were discussing the
budget.
They carried a super-sized copy of the agreement they signed
with authorities in 2011 promising them immediate recruitment
without passing tests.
($1 = 8.4867 Moroccan dirhams)
