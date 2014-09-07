LAGOS, Sept 7 Nigeria's economy grew 6.54 percent in the second quarter, up from 5.40 percent in the same period of last year, the statistics office said on Sunday.

It also said crude oil production hit 2.21 million barrels per day in the second quarter, up from 2.11 million barrels per day in the corresponding period a year ago. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)