* China's manufacturing activity dips for first time in 6
months
* S.Korea economy grows 0.9 pct in Q4 as expected
* Japan's business mood improves further, sales tax looms
* Western Hemisphere upswing favours S.Korea, Japan
* N.Asian trio aim to spur consumption
By Tomasz Janowski
TOKYO, Jan 23 The first weeks of 2014 showed
North Asia's manufacturing and export giants enjoying mixed
fortunes, with South Korea and Japan starting the year
positively, while China, the biggest of the trio, was still
struggling to regain momentum.
Asia's top export powers, which together account for a fifth
of global economic output, expect to get a lift this year from
anticipated U.S. and eurozone recovery and better global growth
in general.
Yet, a survey released on Thursday showed factory activity
in China turned negative in January for the first time in six
months, after gross domestic product data released earlier in
the week raised prospects that growth in the world's second
largest economy will sink to a 15-year low this year.
China's economy is passing through a difficult period as the
new Communist Party leadership, in charge for just over a year,
re-calibrates priorities.
"They are in the middle of a reform right now to fix shadow
banking ... to open markets to the private sector," said Kyoya
Okazawa, head of global equities and commodity derivatives in
Tokyo at BNP Paribas. "In the middle of those reforms, those PMI
(purchasing manager index) numbers are going to be quite bumpy."
Things appear to be going better with China's neighbours.
A Reuters survey in Japan showed the business mood improved
in world's third largest economy. And, South Korean data showed
Asia's fourth-largest economy on track for a solid 2014.
"Compared to Japan and China, which are dependent more on
domestic consumption for growth, South Korea will likely benefit
more from the recovery in the advanced countries," said Kim
Sang-Hoon, fixed income analyst with Hana Daetoo Securities in
Seoul.
South Korea is the most open economy of the three with
exports worth nearly 50 percent of GDP, while China's amount to
about half of that and Japan's account for about 15 percent.
GOING BY NUMBERS
South Korea could lose some of its advantage to Japan, due
to the yen's sharp decline over the past year against all major
currencies, including the South Korean won.
Some economists tip Japan to benefit the most from a
recovery in the West. That has already made South Korean
automakers Hyundai and Kia predict their lowest sales growth in
a decade this year.
Regardless of the challenges, South Korea's economy grew 0.9
percent in the final quarter of last year and 3.9 percent
year-on-year, the fastest expansion since early 2011 and data
released this week showed solid growth in exports in the first
20 days of January.
In Japan, a Reuters survey showed business sentiment
improved further in January as a result of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's blend of hefty monetary stimulus and fiscal pump-priming,
though a consumption tax rise due in April weighed on the
outlook.
Meantime, China, the world's long-time growth engine,
continues to stutter. GDP data on Monday showed 2013 growth of
7.7 percent, raising expectations that 2014 growth will slip to
a 15-year low somewhere above 7 percent.
On Thursday an early reading of the Markit/HSBC Purchasing
Managers' Index fell to 49.6 in January, dropping below the 50
line which separates expansion of activity from contraction,
pushing down Chinese equities, and the Australian dollar because
of Australian exporters' reliance on Chinese
demand.
CHANGING GEARS
Despite different starting positions, the trio enters 2014
with an ambition of boosting domestic consumption and reducing
their reliance on exports.
For the new leadership in Beijing it is part of a grand
rebalancing plan as the old growth model, driven by heavy
investment in export-related capacity and infrastructure, is
unsustainable.
For Tokyo, spurring more consumer spending is an essential
part of its campaign to end a 15-year phase of deflation while
Seoul counts on private demand to make up for a planned
reduction in government spending.
Though the International Monetary Fund raised its global
growth forecast this week, with advanced nations leading the
way, the outlook is littered with uncertainty.
An export boost from Western Hemisphere upswing cannot be
taken for granted. Markets have to see how the U.S. economy
responds to the Fed's gradual withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
In China, latest data showed growth remained as skewed as
ever towards investment despite the authorities taking steps to
reduce availability of cheap credit.
The authorities also have yet to tackle weak social safety
net and inadequate health and pension coverage that encourage
savings and act as structural impediments to more consumption.
In Japan, there is uncertainty how consumers will respond to
the sales tax increase, the nation's first since 1997 and
whether thousands of smaller firms can follow blue chip
companies in raising wages, which is necessary to sustain
consumption.
For its part, South Korea needs to continue working through
its household debt pile, which can weigh on spending,
particularly if the Fed's unwinding leads to higher borrowing
costs worldwide.
"Reforms will be a key theme for Asia in 2014," said Ronald
Man, HSBC economist in Hong Kong. "While our China economists
note that some measures are likely to involve short-term pain,
they stress that the broad reform agenda can help unleash
pent-up private sector demand for investment and consumption."