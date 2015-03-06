OSLO, March 6 Norway's output growth over the
past three months was lower than seen in November while growth
ahead was expected to slow further, the central bank said on
Friday in a survey that will be key to its March rate decision.
"Lower oil prices have dampened expectations, particularly
in the oil service sector, export industry and commercial
services," the bank said in a survey of 342 companies.
"Enterprises also expected slightly lower growth in household
demand."
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary
sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
The bank, which cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to
1.25 percent in December, is expected to lower the key rate to 1
percent when it unveils its next rate decision on March 19.
(Writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)