OSLO Aug 20 The Norwegian central bank is not yet concerned by the rate of growth of the country's housing prices, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Wednesday.

"Housing prices are growing again ... It will cause new worries if they were to pick up strongly, but we are not there yet," Olsen told a gathering of Norwegian diplomats. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)