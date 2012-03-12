PARIS, March 12 The euro zone is showing
tentative signs of improvement, the latest monthly readout from
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) showed on Monday.
The OECD's leading indicator, a measure that seeks to flag
turning points in economic activity, rose for the euro zone area
in January and also turned positive in Britain, adding 0.2
percentage points in the common currency bloc and 0.1 percentage
points in Britain.
Improvements detected in previous months in the United
States and Japan continued, with rises respectively of 0.7 and
0.5 percentage points in January, the Paris-based economic think
tank said in a statement.
"The United States and Japan continue to drive the overall
position but stronger, albeit tentative, signals are beginning
to emerge within all other major OECD economies and the Euro
area as a whole," it said.
Brazil and China, however, still showed signs of weakening,
said the OECD, which reported a 0.6-point drop for China and
0.2-point drop for Brazil in January.
The OECD grouping of more than 30 mostly industrialised
nations said its measure rose for a third straight month in
January, this time by 0.4 points, marginally more than the rises
of the previous months.
(Reporting By Brian Love.)