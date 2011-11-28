PARIS, Nov 28 Following are projections from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's latest Economic Outlook, released on Monday. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- GENERAL GOVERNMENT FINANCIAL BALANCE (Surplus (+) or deficit (-) as a percentage of GDP)

2010 2011 2012 2013 Australia -4.8 -3.3 -1.5 -0.3 Austria -4.4 -3.4 -3.2 -3.1 Belgium -4.2 -3.5 -3.2 -2.2 Canada -5.6 -5.0 -4.1 -3.0 Czech Republic -4.8 -3.7 -3.4 -3.4 Denmark -2.8 -3.7 -5.1 -3.0 Estonia 0.3 0.1 -1.9 0.0 Finland -2.8 -2.0 -1.4 -1.1 France -7.1 -5.7 -4.5 -3.0 Germany -4.3 -1.2 -1.1 -0.6 Greece -10.8 -9.0 -7.0 -5.3 Hungary -4.3 4.0 -3.4 -3.3 Iceland -10.1 -5.4 -3.3 -1.4 Ireland -31.3 -10.3 -8.7 -7.6 Israel -5.0 -4.0 -3.8 -3.5 Italy -4.5 -3.6 -1.6 -0.1 Japan -7.8 -8.9 -8.9 -9.5 Korea 0.0 0.8 1.3 1.9 Luxembourg -1.1 -1.2 -2.0 -1.8 Netherlands -5.0 -4.2 -3.2 -2.8 New Zealand -4.0 -8.0 -4.0 -3.3 Norway 10.6 12.5 11.5 10.7 Poland -7.9 -5.4 -2.9 -2.0 Portugal -9.8 -5.9 -4.5 -3.0 Slovak Republic -7.7 -5.9 -4.6 -3.5 Slovenia -5.8 -5.3 -4.5 -3.3 Spain -9.3 -6.2 -4.4 -3.0 Sweden -0.1 0.1 0.0 0.7 Switzerland 0.6 0.8 0.5 0.6 Turkey -4.6 -2.6 -2.4 -2.4 United Kingdom -10.4 -9.4 -8.7 -7.3 United States -10.7 -10.0 -9.3 -8.3 Euro area -6.3 -4.0 -2.9 -1.9 Total OECD -7.7 -6.6 -5.9 -5.1

Note: Fiscal balances include one-off factors such as those resulting from the sale of mobile telephone licences. As data are on a national account basis, the government financial balances may differ from the numbers reported to the European Commission under the Excessive Deficit Procedure for some EU countries. For more details see OECD Economic Outlook Sources and Methods (here). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)