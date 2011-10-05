* "Major global shock" unlikely, says Roach
* Europe needs fiscal union, or currency will crack
* Goldman's Cohen sees Europe growing next year
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Oct 4 Europe is likely already in a
mild recession, and the United States could very well join it,
but the global economic turmoil is unlikely to reach the depths
of the 2008 downturn, Morgan Stanley's Stephen Roach said
on Tuesday.
Unless Europe totally vaporizes before our very eyes, and
that is not my view, I think the likelihood of a major global
shock that would prove so disruptive to the entire world
economy, is low," Roach, non-executive chairman of Morgan
Stanley Asia told the Toronto CFA Society forecast dinner.
Roach -- one of three presenters, along with Goldman Sachs
strategist Abby Joseph Cohen and interest rate
prognosticator James Grant -- said the U.S. economy was "barely"
growing, and said he expects major Euro economies France and
Germany to soon begin to contract, joining other European
nations that are already doing so.
"To me, the major economies of the developed world are right
on the brink of a recession and are likely to tumble into a
recession over the course of the next 12 months," he said.
He said the path out of trouble for the troubled Euro region
is straightforward, if not exactly easy to make happen.
Europe needs a fiscal union," he told the crowd of more than
1,000 packed into a subterranean room of a massive convention
center in downtown Toronto.
That requires 17 countries to come together and give up some
of their sovereignty and recognize that without a cohesive
fiscal union this monetary union is doomed to failure and will
break up. It's that simple."
He was more upbeat on China, which has been his home for the
last several years.
He said concerns of a European-style crisis afflicting
Chinese banks were overblown", but warned that commodity demand
from the massive economy is set to drop as China shifts to a
more consumer-focused economy.
Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress on
Tuesday that U.S. economy is close to faltering and that
European financial strains posed "ongoing risks" to its economic
growth.
COHEN SEES "CLOUDS" THEN GROWTH
Cohen, whose firm cut its outlook for 2012 global GDP growth
to 3.5 percent from 4.3 percent on Tuesday, said Europe's woes
will continue to cast a dark cloud" over other economies.
However, she said the political will exists for Europe to
solve its sovereign debt and bank capitalization problems.
The recession that we're forecasting, particularly in the
periphery of Europe, is something that we think will not be
particularly steep and something that at this time next year
will give way to a period of economic growth, albeit not a
particularly robust period of economic growth," she said.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)