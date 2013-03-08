DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, March 8 Peru's economy probably expanded at a 6- to 7-percent pace in January compared to the same month a year ago, amid domestic demand following a brief slowdown in December, the central bank said on Friday.
The central bank also said in a conference call that it expects annual inflation to meet its goal of 2 percent for the 12 months through March.
Last month a central bank official said that if annual inflation converges to 2 percent in the coming months, "the conditions would be created" for lowering the interest rate.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.