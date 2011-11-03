(Corrects release date for EU services PMI to Friday, not
Thursday)
* China official PMI falls to 57.7 in October vs. 59 in
September
* HSBC China Services PMI at 4-month high of 54.1 in October
* India HSBC PMI at 2-1/2-year low of 49.1 in October
* Shows impact of policy tightening and global woes
By Zhou Xin and Ruby Cherian
BEIJING/BANGALORE, Nov 3 China's service sector
lost momentum in October while India's shrank for a second
month, surveys showed on Thursday, revealing the lagged impact
of policy tightening and faltering global demand on Asia's two
major economies.
Two purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) on China showed that
the services sector expanded in October. The official PMI fell
from the previous month and while the HSBC-Markit private-sector
gauge rose to a four-month high, it was below the historical
average.
In India, the HSBC-Markit PMI showed services activity
shrank for a second consecutive month and to its weakest level
in 2-1/2 years as new business growth stagnated.
Its seasonally adjusted PMI slumped to 49.1 in
October, below the 50-mark that separates growth from
contraction. It was at 49.8 in September.
The PMIs for both countries showed that input costs remain
elevated, underscoring the challenges policymakers face as they
start to shift their focus towards growth when the battle
against inflation is far from over.
China's PMI readings point to a further slowdown of economic
growth and easing inflation, said Xu Biao, an analyst with
Everbright Securities in Shanghai.
"In terms of policies, the Chinese government has already
started to make some small adjustments to relax a bit -- bank
lending controls are eased and fresh funds are given to the
railway ministry," he said.
"More fine-tuning, leaning towards policy relaxation, is on
the way," Xu added.
China's official PMI, from the China Federation of Logistics
and Purchasing (CFLP), fell to 57.7 in October from 59.3 in
September. A new orders sub-index fell slightly to 52.5 in
October from 52.8 in September.
The official survey, skewed towards big businesses, showed
China's consumer-related service sectors remain stable, but
investment-related sectors such as engineering and construction
were particularly weak, CFLP said.
The HSBC PMI, which focuses more on smaller-to-medium sized
businesses, rose to 54.1 in October, above September's 53.0 and
its highest level since June, as new orders picked up for a
second successive month.
The United States releases an activity report on services
later on Thursday and the euro zone reports on Friday. They are
expected to show that service sectors in both regions were
largely steady in October from September, Reuters polls show.
POLICY TIGHTROPE
Input costs for India rose sharply in October, driven up by
wages and fuel prices, the survey showed, underscoring price
pressures in the country where wholesale inflation, the main
gauge, has been above 9 percent for almost a year.
India's central bank, one of Asia's most hawkish, raised
interest rates for the 13th time in 18 months last week. But it
said the chances of another rate rise at its next review in
December were relatively low because it expected inflation to
fall.
In China, while HSBC-Markit PMI suggested the rate of cost
inflation was at a four-month high, the official survey showed
input price pressures eased in October.
Beijing has been walking a tightrope between fighting
inflation and supporting small businesses that were most hurt
by its tightening spree since last year.
Consumer inflation has eased from a near three-year high in
July of 6.5 percent. Beijing has maintained that tackling
inflation is its main policy priority but it has also shown some
concern about the risks to growth.
Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by state radio last week
saying that Beijing will fine-tune policy if necessary.
The government has announced measures to support small firms
and has intervened to prop up bank shares in the stock market.
Manufacturing PMIs earlier this week showed India's
factory-sector-growth picked up for the first time in six months
during October, while China's big manufacturers grew at their
slowest pace since early 2009.
(Additional reporting by Nick Edwards; Writing by Ramya
Venugopal; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)