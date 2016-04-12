* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CAGDPYAP poll data

* Growth forecast at 1.7 percent in 2016, 2.2 percent in 2017

* Low oil prices and weak U.S. demand key risks

By Anu Bararia

April 12 More than half of the analysts in a Reuters poll trimmed their forecasts for Canada's economic growth in 2016, saying the effects of low oil prices and weak U.S. demand for the nation's products would offset planned government stimulus.

The economy will grow 1.7 percent this year, the survey of more than 40 analysts showed, more than the central bank's 1.4 percent forecast but slower than the 1.8 percent predicted in January's poll. The economy is forecast to expand 2.2 percent in 2017, which would fall short of the bank's expectations of 2.4 percent prediction.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is expected to upgrade its growth forecasts and leave monetary policy unchanged.

Nonetheless, a recent series of stronger-than-expected data, coupled with the government's C$29.4 billion ($22.8 billion) budget deficit to allow for increased spending, has done little to boost economists' forecasts. More than half the respondents downgraded growth predictions for this year.

"The big issue with the fiscal spending plan this year is that it is really a small plan," said Thomas Costerg, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank. "At the end of the day what Canada needs is just higher commodity prices."

Low prices for oil and weak U.S. demand Canadian exports will continue to be the two major headwinds for Canada this year, he said.

After dropping by more than half since mid-2014, the price of oil, a major Canadian export, remains depressed with very little upside expected in the near future.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has pinned his hopes on other exports to lead a recovery, helped by Canada's weaker currency and stronger U.S. demand.

While export growth shows signs of picking up, it is not on a sustained track yet and is vulnerable to a slowdown south of the border.

The U.S. economy probably barely expanded in the first quarter, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve, and economists in Reuters surveys have been downgrading their growth forecasts since last year.

After raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December, U.S. Federal Reserve officials do not appear as united on the outlook as they were ahead of that decision.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates twice in 2016, against the four times projected last year.

In contrast, the Canadian central bank will probably stay on hold at 0.50 percent until the third quarter of 2017. It cut rates twice last year to soften the blow of the oil price plunge that put the economy in a brief recession.

But years of low borrowing costs have prompted Canadians to take on more and more debt. The household debt-to-income ratio hit a record 165.4 percent in the fourth quarter, intensifying fears of a correction in the housing market, where much of that debt is parked.

The poll showed another 10 percent increase in debt levels would become a serious threat to the economy.

"Canadians maintain one of the highest household debt-to-income ratios in G7 countries, and any shocks could prove worrisome," said Kyle Dahms, associate economist at National Bank of Canada. "Unexpected job loss or a rise in interest rates could severely hamper Canadian households."

($1 = 1.2883 Canadian dollars) (Polling by Anu Bararia and Sarmista Sen; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)