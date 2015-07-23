* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNGDPQP

* China c.bank seen cutting rates by 25 bps this year -poll

* C.bank also seen lowering reserve requirement ratio by 100 bps

* China economy expected to grow 7 pct this year

* Annual economic growth forecast to slow to 6.7 pct by 2016

BEIJING, July 23 China looks set to further reduce interest rates and the amount of cash that its banks must hold as reserves to keep its economy growing at 7 percent this year, the slowest pace in a quarter of a century, a Reuters poll showed.

Additional policy support would make it the most aggressive easing cycle overseen by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) since the height of the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

A 25-basis-point reduction in interest rates and another 100 basis points of cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) are expected by December, analysts surveyed by Reuters said.

To stoke activity, the central bank has cut lending rates four times since November to 4.85 percent, and thrice reduced the amount of cash that the biggest banks must hold as reserves to 18.5 percent.

The string of policy loosening steps should help the world's second-largest economy expand 7 percent this year, the poll showed, though the outlook for 2016 is expected to worsen slightly.

The economy is seen growing 6.7 percent next year, according to the median forecast of 39 analysts, down a touch from a forecast of 6.8 percent in April.

Wagers on a further cooling in the Chinese economy contrasts with government data released last week that showed growth holding steady at 7 percent between April and June, unchanged from the first three months of the year.

"Although recent data point to signs of stabilization, the recovery remains at an early stage, thus warranting further easing to sustain the improvement," Qu Hongbin, an economist at HSBC, wrote in a report.

The Chinese economy has faced a difficult period this year, as decelerating growth in factory output, retail sales and domestic investment has been compounded by a slowing property market.

Adding to the gloom, a stock market rout earlier this month that wiped out as much as $4 trillion in share values at one point has rattled investor confidence. Some analysts now fear the market meltdown could further jeopardise the economy by dragging on the financial services sector in coming months.

Beijing, which kicked off a flurry of emergency steps to restore stability to its equity markets, has repeatedly voiced its confidence that the economy will grow around 7 percent this year, in line with its official target.

The property market has shown signs of recovering, while the equity markets have also regained a measure of calm.

Still, analysts see a challenging year ahead as stress in the industrial sector and sluggish domestic demand keep authorities busy pump-priming activity.

Moderating economic growth is expected to keep price pressures muted. Annual inflation is forecast to average 1.5 percent this year, half of the government's 2015 target of 3 percent, before quickening a touch to 2.0 percent next year.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Koh Gui Qing and Shri Navaratnam)