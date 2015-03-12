* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=EUHICY%3DECI
* Improving data suggests significant turn in euro zone
economy - economists
* Euro zone inflation to remain negative until third quarter
* Economic growth expected to pick pace
* One-in-four chance Greece exits monetary union
By Sumanta Dey
March 12 The recent improvement in some key euro
zone economic data represents a significant turn in the economy,
according to a Reuters poll of economists, although they still
see a one-in-four chance of Greece leaving the currency area.
Many of the most important economic data, such as gross
domestic product growth, retail sales and the flash purchasing
managers index, have beaten expectations. Some have even topped
the most optimistic forecasts.
Coupled with predictions that inflation will start rising
towards the end of 2015, from below zero percent now, that is
likely to bring some cheer to the European Central Bank just as
it starts printing money to buy 60 billion euros of mostly
government bonds a month.
"(It's) too early to be absolutely sure, but the signs are
more positive, helped by a weaker euro, lower oil price and
quantitative easing," said Hann-Ju Ho, economist at Lloyds
Banking Group.
Although economists seem more optimistic now, several in the
poll were not sure the recovery would hold pace.
Still, President Mario Draghi appeared confident at last
week's press conference that the ECB's asset-purchase programme
had already started working, leading the central bank staff to
revise growth and inflation forecasts sharply higher.
The poll of nearly 70 economists conducted this week
forecast growth will average 1.3 percent this year, slightly
lower than the ECB's revised projection of 1.5 percent. Prices
are expected to begin rising in the fourth quarter.
When asked whether they share Draghi's confidence the ECB's
quantitative easing (QE) programme has already begun to work, a
majority of economists, 19 of 31, said yes.
So far, the benefits of the stimulus announcement and actual
purchases that started Monday are limited to the euro
exchange rate, sovereign bond yields and stock markets.
The euro has weakened more than 12 percent since the start
of the year. Yields on German, French, Italian and Spanish debt
fell sharply this week, reacting to demand from national central
banks tasked with buying the bonds on behalf of the ECB.
European stock markets have also rallied at the prospect of
more cheap money and are up 15 percent since January.
But for a meaningful turn in the euro zone economy and for
inflation to start rising, much of that stimulus would have to
filter through to consumers and businesses.
Lending to households and companies in the euro zone fell by
0.1 percent in January. That is a slower decline than in
previous months but still nowhere near the levels required for
it to generate new jobs and boost domestic demand -- seen as key
to lifting the region from deflation.
Unemployment in the currency bloc is over double the rate of
that in the U.S. and policy is on divergent paths in the two
economies. The ECB is printing money, while the Federal Reserve
is expected to raise interest rates soon.
But the risk of Greece leaving the euro area is real. The
poll showed there is an almost one-in-four chance of that
happening based on a median probability. That is similar to a
consensus from last month.
"The political mood in Athens might actually turn in favour
of a self-imposed departure if it appears that negotiations are
making little headway, and a messy exit seems likely," said Tom
Rogers, economist at Oxford Economics.
(For other stories from the poll see )
(Polling and analysis by Hari Kishan and Siddharth Iyer)