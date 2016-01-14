(Refiles to correct link to graphic)
By Rahul Karunakar
BENGALURU, Jan 14 Economic growth is losing
momentum across emerging and developed economies as is
inflation, with trouble in China now the biggest worry for 2016,
according to the overwhelming majority of hundreds of economists
polled by Reuters around the world.
That comes despite several trillion dollars' worth of
stimulus and ultra-easy monetary policy from major central banks
over the last half decade, and coincides with a growing sense of
fear that is gripping world financial markets.
The benchmark S&P 500 U.S. stock index closed below 1,900
for the first time since September on Wednesday, crude oil has
fallen over 70 percent since mid-2014 to below $30 a barrel and
U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields are back to two-month lows.
Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank, warned
that the world could no longer rely on China for support, as it
did after the global crisis erupted on financial markets in
2007-08 and spread to developed economies.
"One of the lessons learned from past crises is that one
ought to take the market seriously. Very seriously. From that
viewpoint the start to the year is a screaming warning sign," he
said.
"One reason why the market is watching China so intensely is
that all big economic regions have their own issues, so a weaker
China means no spender of last resort."
Throughout the years of crisis and recovery, the world's
second largest economy has helped to cushion the world economy
through breakneck borrowing and infrastructure spending which
has only recently begun to taper off.
Concerns about China's slowdown easily topped the list of
what hundreds of economists said they were most worried about
for the global economy this year, even though a majority said
the risk of a global recession this year is "insignificant".
Prospects for rapid acceleration remain slim.
Global growth forecasts in the poll of 3.3 percent this year
and 3.4 percent next year are lower than three months ago, with
the most optimistic prediction looking significantly more modest
this time around compared with previous years.
Performance in developed economies is expected to be modest
at best. Not only have growth forecasts been trimmed, economists
have chopped their inflation outlook across the board for most
countries, with lower highs and lower lows.
WANING OPTIMISM ABOUT U.S. AND BRITAIN
The poll also showed the outlook for those few developed
economies which have perked up enough to warrant higher interest
rates or at least discussion of them - particularly the United
States and Britain - has darkened.
"The U.S. recovery looks set to continue but the pace is
expected to be unspectacular," noted Janet Henry, global chief
economist at HSBC, who believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will
have to scale back the policy tightening it has in mind.
"The Fed is still projecting 100 basis points of rate rises
in 2016. We are forecasting that they will actually move more
cautiously rather than risk having to make the Great Reversal."
The latest Reuters poll predicts only three follow-up
increases this year after the first Fed hike in almost a decade
last month, held back partly by a strong dollar and tame
inflation.
With British inflation nowhere near the Bank of England's 2
percent target, and not expected to get there until sometime in
2017, the central bank is expected leave policy unchanged until
at least July, later than previously thought.
Sterling has tumbled sharply on expectations that the first
move could be even further out, possibly not until 2017.
And while very low inflation and modest growth will probably
define the euro zone economy for the next two years, there are
only slim chances the European Central Bank will increase its
monthly bond purchases.
"More dramatic and substantial policy easing is only likely
to come as a response to a significant deterioration in the
outlook," according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.
EMERGING ECONOMIES A SIGNIFICANT RISK
Battered emerging markets, from which investors have been
fleeing in droves, look set for another very tough year.
Economists as a whole may have rated the risk of a global
recession as "insignificant", but a slim majority of them based
in emerging markets said "significant".
China's reported economic growth is expected to slow to 6.5
percent in 2016 from a forecast 6.9 percent in 2015, prompting
the government to ease policy further. Many suspect the real
growth rate is lower than that.
This moderating growth will raise pressure on policymakers
to do more, especially as a renewed plunge in Chinese stock
markets and a slide in the yuan currency have stoked concerns
among global investors.
India is one of the few exceptions in emerging markets with
a stable outlook, and is likely to maintain a faster growth rate
than China over the next few years. The most pessimistic
forecast for growth next year in India matches the most
optimistic figure for China, 7 percent.
"For most of the emerging world the growth revisions are
clearly downwards," noted HSBC's Henry. "This includes the large
Asian economies, including China and India, though the bigger
cuts have come through in Latin America, particularly Brazil."
The worst recessions of 2016 will happen in Latin America
and there is little policymakers can do to avoid this as
commodities prices flounder. Economists slashed growth forecasts
for most of the region.
