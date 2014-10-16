* Global growth prospects dim slightly for 2015
* Faltering euro zone economy, slower growth in China pose
biggest risks
* U.S. to outperform peers among developed economies
By Rahul Karunakar
Oct 16 Growth prospects for the still-unsteady
global economy have dimmed as disinflation grips the world,
making it difficult for central banks to move away from
aggressive monetary stimulus, Reuters polls found.
The recent sell-off in financial markets, for years propped
up by central bank liquidity and other stimulus measures, has
brought into focus the risks another euro zone slowdown now
poses to global growth.
Indeed, the biggest danger for the world economy in the
coming year is deflation or another recession in the euro zone,
followed closely by the risk of slower growth in China,
according to polls conducted globally over the past week.
The euro zone is stuck in a quagmire of weak growth and
inflation with even Germany, its biggest member, close to a
recession, and prices falling in Italy.
"Recent data suggest that the euro zone is even more
vulnerable to setbacks than initially had been taken into
account," said Elwin de Groot, economist at Rabobank.
"Especially, the recent weakening of growth in emerging
markets - including China - has dented activity in the stronger
core economies, Germany in particular."
Global growth is forecast at 3.1 percent this year, roughly
steady compared with 2013.
But the estimate for 3.6 percent growth next year has been
chopped from 3.7 percent predicted three months ago and also is
lower than the International Monetary Fund's recently downgraded
3.8 percent forecast.
DOUBLE JEOPARDY
The last few months have been marked by steeply falling
inflation in many economies, with consumer price rises in some
cases far below stability targets set by their central banks.
Consumer prices are expected to rise tepidly in most of the
countries polled - including in the euro zone, where inflation
slowed to a dangerously low 0.3 percent in September.
"The very low inflation reading for September will reinforce
concern that the euro zone remains on a slippery slope to
deflation," said Martin van Vliet, economist at ING Financial
Markets.
Benchmark German Bund yields have plunged in recent days
well below 1 percent to new record lows.
While the European Central Bank has cut the deposit rate
below zero, offered cheap loans for banks to lend the money on
to businesses, and launched private asset purchases, almost half
of 27 economists who answered an additional question said these
measures will not help boost inflation.
That leaves almost no policy room for the central bank.
Eighteen of 21 economists said if the ECB does decide to
purchase sovereign debt, like the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank
of England, it will probably do so by June next year.
As in the last few years, the euro zone economy is expected
to lag compared with its Western peers. The United States is
forecast to lead the way but the inflation outlook there has
been dramatically lowered in the latest poll.
The rising dollar also has weighed on U.S. inflation
expectations.
"As we noted recently, the impact of recent dollar
appreciation, in and of itself, would be muted. But given
'lowflation' concerns, it could be seen as the straw that breaks
the camel's back," Gustavo Reis, global economist at BofA-ML,
said in a note.
Although the poll showed the Fed is likely to tighten policy
in the second quarter of 2015, it stands in contrast to U.S.
interest rate futures markets, which in recent days have pushed
off the timing of the first hike to late next year.
Similarly, falling inflation and stock markets have
virtually wiped out any lingering expectation for a Bank of
England interest rate hike this year, although the poll
consensus for a rise early in 2015 has not budged.
Until recently, financial markets were completely pricing in
such a move. But now they aren't expecting the first rise until
later in the year, making the disconnect between official
forecasts and market pricing more stark.
"We now consider that a combination of low inflation,
international economic uncertainty and the absence of pay
pressures means that the MPC will hold off from raising rates
until August next year," said Investec's chief economist Philip
Shaw, who on Wednesday ditched his call for a November hike.
Inflation slowed sharply in September to just 1.2 percent,
its lowest in five years, and is not expected to reach the BoE's
2 percent target until the end of next year.
Britain's economy has been enjoying relatively solid growth
and that will slow only marginally to 0.6 percent per quarter
from now versus last quarter's 0.7 percent, unchanged from a
September poll.
EMERGING DELAY
Poor growth has not been just a worry for developed
economies. Key emerging nations like Brazil are also struggling
to jumpstart their economies, which have failed to recapture
growth rates seen before the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Latin America's economies face years of weak growth and
market volatility, according to a poll that showed another steep
cut to growth forecasts across the region.
"The idea that we were to see the pre-crisis growth rates
was just really wishful thinking," said Michael Henderson, Latin
America analyst at UK-based consulting firm Maplecroft.
And deepening the economic chill, Chinese companies are on
course to cut capital spending by around 7 percent this year,
their biggest annual reduction since the global financial
crisis.
That underscores the challenge China faces in containing an
economic slowdown this year that is set to be its worst in 24
years, and which has been aggravated by a falling property
market.
Reuters will publish its economic outlook polls for the top
Asian economies next week.
(Polling and additional reporting by Reuters Polls Bangalore
and Reuters bureaus in Berlin, Paris, Milan, Dublin, Istanbul,
Johannesburg, Brasilia, Toronto and New York; Analysis by Ishaan
Gera, Hari Kishan and Kailash Bathija in Bangalore; Editing by
Susan Fenton)