WASHINGTON, April 18 Spending cuts are the best
path to reinvigorating growth in countries facing huge budget
deficits, though countries have to find the right political
balance, Portugal's finance minister Vitor Gaspar said on
Wednesday.
A mix of 80 percent budget cutbacks to 20 percent tax
increases is preferable, but in Portugal's case a smaller ratio
is realistic, Gaspar said during an International Monetary Fund
panel discussion on fiscal policy.
"Absolutely," Gaspar said of an 80/20 mix. "But the best we
could have is two-thirds, one-third."
Under Portugal's austerity program, it is cutting its budget
deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP this year and 3 percent in 2013 to
meet the terms of an European Union/IMF bailout package. The
program includes significant cuts to social spending.
"The people of Portugal are ready to sacrifice if the effort
is perceived to be fair," Gaspar said. Over time markets will
reward countries for making these difficult choices.
Too often the political dimension is undervalued in debates
about fiscal and economic policies, he said. Politics must be
considered if an austerity program is to win credibility, among
the public and in the markets, Gaspar said.
Portugal's 10-year government bonds have retreated from
their peak above 17 percent at the end of January to trade
around 12.67 percent today. Its economy is forecast to contract
by 3.3 percent this year after shrinking by 1.6 percent in 2011,
and its unemployment rate is over 14 percent.
It signed a 78 billion euros ($102.73 billion) assistance
program with the IMF and the European Union last year and does
not plan to return to the bond market before late 2013.
David Lipton, first managing director of the IMF, repeated
the international lending agency's view that each country must
decide the appropriate mix and pace of fiscal adjustment,
depending on the severity of their budgetary problems and the
tensions in financial markets.
For countries that have some budgetary leeway, they should
consider slowing down the pace of fiscal consolidation in order
to prevent too rapid economic contraction, he said.
"It is a mistake to take the view that austerity has to
happen everywhere, always and right now," he said. Equally, it
is a mistake to take the opposite view and postpone it, he said.
The right path must be chosen depending on conditions.
The 80/20 mix of spending cuts to tax increases was
suggested by Michael Boskin, former economic adviser U.S.
President Ronald Reagan, who was a participant on the IMF panel.
