WASHINGTON, April 18 Spending cuts are the best path to reinvigorating growth in countries facing huge budget deficits, though countries have to find the right political balance, Portugal's finance minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.

A mix of 80 percent budget cutbacks to 20 percent tax increases is preferable, but in Portugal's case a smaller ratio is realistic, Gaspar said during an International Monetary Fund panel discussion on fiscal policy.

"Absolutely," Gaspar said of an 80/20 mix. "But the best we could have is two-thirds, one-third."

Under Portugal's austerity program, it is cutting its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP this year and 3 percent in 2013 to meet the terms of an European Union/IMF bailout package. The program includes significant cuts to social spending.

"The people of Portugal are ready to sacrifice if the effort is perceived to be fair," Gaspar said. Over time markets will reward countries for making these difficult choices.

Too often the political dimension is undervalued in debates about fiscal and economic policies, he said. Politics must be considered if an austerity program is to win credibility, among the public and in the markets, Gaspar said.

Portugal's 10-year government bonds have retreated from their peak above 17 percent at the end of January to trade around 12.67 percent today. Its economy is forecast to contract by 3.3 percent this year after shrinking by 1.6 percent in 2011, and its unemployment rate is over 14 percent.

It signed a 78 billion euros ($102.73 billion) assistance program with the IMF and the European Union last year and does not plan to return to the bond market before late 2013.

David Lipton, first managing director of the IMF, repeated the international lending agency's view that each country must decide the appropriate mix and pace of fiscal adjustment, depending on the severity of their budgetary problems and the tensions in financial markets.

For countries that have some budgetary leeway, they should consider slowing down the pace of fiscal consolidation in order to prevent too rapid economic contraction, he said.

"It is a mistake to take the view that austerity has to happen everywhere, always and right now," he said. Equally, it is a mistake to take the opposite view and postpone it, he said. The right path must be chosen depending on conditions.

The 80/20 mix of spending cuts to tax increases was suggested by Michael Boskin, former economic adviser U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who was a participant on the IMF panel. (Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)