SYDNEY Feb 1 The Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) index of commodity prices edged up 0.2 percent
in January, from December, thanks mainly to increases in prices
of gold and oil.
Prices of base metals and most rural commodities also
increased, but the estimated export price of coking coal
continued to decline in the month, reflecting a further retreat
in spot and contract prices.
Revised figures showed the index shed 1.3 percent in
December, compared with an originally reported 1.0 percent fall.
Still, at 140.0, the index was up 6 percent in special
drawing rights (SDR) terms compared with January last year, due
to earlier increases in coal, gold and oil prices.
It remained close to a record high of 149.8 reached in both
July and August, far surpassing the 2008 peak of 119.5.
In Australian dollar terms, the index fell by 3.0 percent in
January, but was up 1 percent on the year.
