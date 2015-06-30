LONDON, June 30 Global foreign exchanges reserves fell in the first quarter of 2015, while the value of euros held in dollar terms also fell, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.

Data from the IMF showed global foreign exchange reserves dipped to $11.433 trillion in the first quarter of 2015, down from $11.589 trillion in the fourth-quarter of 2014.

The value of euros held in allocated or known global foreign exchange reserves, fell to $1.256 trillion, down from $1.343 trillion while the value of those held in dollars rose. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)