By Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, March 22 Russia's economy minister said on Thursday she expects economic reforms pledged by Vladimir Putin to boost growth over the next three years.

Separately, however, ratings agency S&P said Putin will have few incentives to implement reforms, forecasting the rate of expansion would slow.

Putin, who returns to the presidency in May after winning a March 4 election, promised ahead of the vote to implement structural reforms to modernise the economy and increase its efficiency.

The economy minister, Elvira Nabiullina, said implementation of the campaign proposals would add 0.4-0.9 percent to GDP growth in the next three years.

"This additional growth could be even higher than these conservative estimates," she told a government meeting. Putin said at the same meeting the changes would happen soon.

But Standard & Poor's said that the stabilising political situation and high crude prices will give the president-elect few incentives to deliver on his pledges or on the fiscal reforms needed to reduce its reliance on volatile oil.

"Given the reduced popularity of and street protests against the government, as well as currently high oil prices, we do not expect the government and the president will be overly eager to tackle key, contentious issues in order to consolidate public finances," S&P said in its report.

S&P, which last confirmed Russia's credit ratings in August at an investment grade BBB with a stable outlook, said the country has limited prospects for market liberalisation and physical infrastructure improvements.

"Several factors will constrain Russia's economic growth (averaging 4.1 percent in 2005-2011)," S&P wrote, citing "negative demographics", poor infrastructure, and a business environment "that deters both domestic and foreign investment.".

It forecast Russian growth averaging 3.8 percent in 2012-2014, compared with the ministry's forecast of 4.0 percent.

The Federal Migration Service said on Thursday that Russia's workforce is likely to decline by 10 million workers by 2025 from around 70 million currently. (Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Stonestreet)