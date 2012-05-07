(Corrects central bank's inflation forecast, paragraph 6)
SINGAPORE May 7 Singapore's central bank is
committed to price stability in the medium term and monetary
policy should temper but not fully offset cost pressures from
the supply side, its deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said
on Monday.
Ong also said inflation was expected to ease gradually over
the year but along a somewhat elevated trajectory and that the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) policy stance was aimed at
keeping the economy on an even keel.
The MAS surprised financial markets last month by saying it
will tighten monetary policy slightly because of persistent
inflationary pressures.
"With respect to cost pressures arising from the supply
side, monetary policy should aim to temper but not fully offset
this," Ong told a conference.
"Higher labour costs in the short term due to permanent
supply side shifts are part and parcel of the market
equilibrating process to guide the economy to a more sustainable
growth path."
The MAS recently raised its forecast for headline inflation
this year to 3.5 to 4.5 percent and has said higher wages and
global oil prices will put upward pressure on prices.
It also has said business costs are likely to rise as
Singapore makes it harder for companies to bring in cheap
foreign labour.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)