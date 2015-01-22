BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Economic prospects in Spain are improving and growth rates are "closer to 3 percent" than two, Ana Botin, the chairman of Banco Santander said on Thursday. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru after floods and mudslides disrupted transport and restricted the availability of running water in the Andean country.