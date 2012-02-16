* Spain's Q4 GDP -0.3 q/q, 0.3 y/y
* 2011 GDP grows 0.7 pct vs 2010
* Economists fear weak yr as govt fights deficit
* Treasury sells 4.1 bln eur of 3 bonds
By Paul Day
MADRID, Feb 16 Spain drew solid demand for
its debt on Thursday, easily shifting what it wanted to sell at
a bond auction, although concerns about Greece's second bailout
and the fragility of some of the euro zone's riskier economies
pushed financing costs higher.
An auction in France also attracted good support, leaving
two-year yields below 1 percent, showing investors continue to
favour the stronger north.
Underlining problems in Spain, data on Thursday showed its
economy - which is facing even more austerity - contracted in
the fourth quarter for the first time in two years. By contrast,
France earlier in the week reported higher-than-expected growth.
While demand at the Spanish auction was high, the average
yield on a three-year offering jumped more than 47 basis points
from its last outing just two weeks earlier.
"There's pressure on the prime minister to enact more
austerity, especially considering their target for this year.
What with the effects of austerity and ambitious deficit
targets, it's just a reflection of the general fear that's in
the market," strategist at 4Cast Jo Tomkins said.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt rose to around 381 basis points, around 25 basis points
from the close on Wednesday, after euro zone finance ministers
failed to agree on a second aid package for Greece.
"We've seen the Treasury hit the maximum target for its
bonds, with strong demand, which is a sign of confidence in the
Spanish economy and the measures that are being taken," said
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos in Parliament on Thursday.
The economic picture, however, was grim.
Gross domestic product shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth
quarter on a quarterly basis after stagnating in the third
quarter, final official data showed, as an economic slump which
began almost five years ago dragged on.
In 2011, the economy grew by 0.7 percent compared with a
fall of 0.1 percent in 2010.
The economy would be a "little worse" in the first quarter
of 2012 than the last three months of last year, Economy
Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday, confirming
expectations that Spain is already in recession.
Spain had been growing at an above-average rate since the
country entered the euro monetary union 12 years ago, but the
boom was largely due to a housing boom fuelled by cheap loans
and the economy has struggled since the 2007 crash.
In the fourth quarter, exports were the only sector to show
growth with industry surviving solely because of demand outside
of Spain, though even that is slowing as the economies of the
country's main trading partners stumble.
Meanwhile, Spain's new government is fighting to reduce a
budget deficit it has estimated at 8 percent of GDP in 2011 to a
target of 4.4 percent this year, implying necessary savings of
an estimated around 45 billion euros ($59 billion).
"The short-term economic outlook remains very challenging
... We expect the recession to linger throughout 2012 following
by lackluster recovery in 2013, implying the economy could
contract for two successive years," economist at Global Insight
Raj Badiani said.
The government, confronted with an imminent recession, the
highest unemployment rate in the developed world and a banking
sector reeling from the collapsed property market, has passed
three key economic reforms since taking power in December.
On Thursday, the conservative-dominated Parliament passed
financial sector reforms which force its banks to raise capital
levels and revalue property and land on their books.
STRONG DEMAND, HIGH PRICE
Spain easily sold 4.1 billion euros of three bonds, just
above the targeted range but with some pressure on yields as
support from cheap cash from the European Central Bank waned.
The Treasury has front-loaded its debt issuance this year,
issuing over 34 percent of the whole year's target, taking
advantage of liquidity rich banks which have taken massive
levels of cheap loans from the ECB.
The ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) flooded
markets with almost a half a trillion euros of cheap three-year
cash in December and will provide more of the same at the end of
this month.
Spanish lenders borrowed record sums from the central bank
in January to buy higher yielding sovereign bonds and make
inroads into looming debt mountains of their own.
"The market is clearly price sensitive now, as shown by the
quite large tails. This is good funding progress for Spain but
in the very short term there may be some cheapening as the
market absorbs the paper," rate strategist at Credit Agricole,
Peter Chatwell said.
Spain sold 2.3 billion euros of a bond maturing July. 30,
2015 at an average yield of 3.322 percent compared with 2.861
percent paid at the last primary auction on Feb. 2.
The bond was 2.2 times subscribed, compared with 1.6 times
earlier in the month.
The Treasury shifted 733 million euros of the other 2015
issue, maturing Jan. 31, at an average yield of 2.966 percent
and a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.4, and 1.1 billion euros of a bond
maturing Oct. 31, 2019 with a 4.832 percent yield and 3.3 times
subscribed.
"The Spanish Treasury's strategy for issuance this year
looks shrewder with each passing day. For the time being the
effects of the LTRO are suppressing Spain's deteriorating
fundamentals," economist at Spiro Sovereign Strategy, Nicholas
Spiro said.
"Developments in the bond market and the real economy are
increasingly at odds with each other."
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
