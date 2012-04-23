* Bank problems are dark cloud over world recovery
* Spanish banks urgently need capital injections
* EU/IMF have resources, method matters less than speed
* ECB can help by showing flexibility
* Euro zone fiscal woes are lessening, bank woes now in
focus
WASHINGTON, April 23 Europe must deal urgently
with Spain's banking problems, which hang like a dark cloud
threatening global economic recovery, Sweden's Finance Minister
Anders Borg said on Monday.
Failure to recapitalize Spanish banks quickly could throw
Madrid into a bailout program, even though its current fiscal
situation is manageable, Borg told the Peterson Institute for
International Economics.
Solvent banks need their core capital shored up, problem
banks need resolving and the European Central Bank needs to show
flexibility by providing liquidity support, he said in
addressing the institute.
"They (Spanish authorities) have to move on these issues
because the uncertainty that we are now seeing in the stock
market and in the world economy is to a degree that there is a
banking cloud hanging over the recovery," he said.
The euro zone fiscal crisis is abating and banks --
particularly in Spain where bad loans have risen to 8.2 percent
of outstanding portfolios and analysts estimate that $50 billion
is required to sort out the problems -- now pose the greatest
threat, Borg said.
European shares fell to a three-month low on Monday, and
euro zone banks sank nearly 4 percent to levels last
seen in late November. Investors were roiled by the collapse of
the Dutch government over budgets and fears over Spanish banks.
Borg said policymakers have the capacity to tackle the
banking problems, and the method -- be it direct injection of
capital into Spanish banks or through its government -- is less
important than the speed of action.
"We now have an European firewall and we have an IMF
firewall, so the resources are there. But I think it is urgent
to deal with these remaining bank issues, otherwise there is
clear risk to the recovery," he said.
The International Monetary Fund this past weekend won
promises of $430 billion to strengthen its crisis-fighting funds
and the European Union has set up a $1 trillion bailout fund
giving financial policymakers the capacity to prevent a
worsening of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The IMF has proposed that the EU directly recapitalize banks
and close troubled institutions, combined with EU-wide bank
supervision. While Borg said he would be "very happy" for
centralized bank supervision, he doubted it is politically
feasible in the next six months when it is opposed by UK
officials, France is in the middle of a presidential election
and the Dutch government has collapsed.
"If that cannot be done in a short period of time, then I
think we need another flexible way to do it," he said.
Spain's finance ministry and central bank are competent and
well aware of the problems, he said, but must determine a course
of action. Failure to tackle Spain's banking problems threatens
to push the country into an EU-IMF bailout program, like Greece,
Ireland and Portugal, he warned.
"Spain is not in the same situation as Greece. Let's not
force it into a program because they don't need a program, but
sort out the banks. Identify the problem and then inject
capital," Borg said.
ECB HAS ROOM
The ECB can help facilitate a resolution of the banks now
that the euro area's fiscal situation is improving and as long
as inflation expectations remain well anchored around 2 percent.
"They have some leeway to very active," Borg said.
He welcomed the ECB's actions to date in providing
three-year funding at low cost to banks in the euro area. "I
would support them being more flexible as they are; I would
trust them to take the right decision," he said. But they must
be left to make their own decision without political pressure.
"If (ECB President) Mario Draghi and the ECB are going to be
flexible, we cannot have French candidates attacking central
banks for not taking growth into account," Borg said referring
to calls for a pro-growth role for the ECB from French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, who is battling against socialist candidate
Francois Hollande.
"The less politicians attack central banks, the more
flexible the bank will be," Borg said.
(Reporting By Stella Dawson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)