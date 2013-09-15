TUNIS, Sept 15 Tunisia is negotiating a credit of up to 500 million euros with the European Union and the United States has also expressed willingness to guarantee loans in 2014, the country's finance minister told a state news agency.

Tunisia's budget deficit should narrow to 6.5 percent next year from 7.4 percent of GDP expected in 2013, as the Islamist-led government seeks to impose strict new fiscal measures, Finance Minister Elyess Fakhfakh said.

Tunisia has been hit by political turmoil this year with the assassination of two opposition figures sparking its worst crisis since autocratic leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled more than two years ago. (Reporting Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey)