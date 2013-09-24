BRIEF-Singapore Exchange mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOS to retail investors
* SGX mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOs to retail investors
TUNIS, Sept 24 Tunisia's Islamist-led government plans austerity measures including reducing public spending and a freeze on public salary increases to narrow a budget deficit expected to reach 7.4 percent this year, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
"Government has begun implementing austerity measures including a 5 percent cut in public spending, after the budget deficit reached 7 percent now," Finance Minister Elyes Fakhfakh told state radio without giving full details on those cuts.
Officials said last week Tunisia's budget deficit should narrow to 6.5 percent next year from 7.4 percent of GDP expected in 2013, as the government imposes strict new fiscal measures. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, editing by Patrick Markey)
* Bubs Infant formula launch into Giant Wholesale Chain Costco-Bub.ax
SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry sources said on Tuesday.