(Adds context, analyst comment)
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Sept 24 Tunisia's embattled Islamist-led
government refocused on the economy on Tuesday, announcing plans
to cut expenditure and freeze public salaries to narrow a
deficit expected to reach 7.4 percent of GDP this year.
The government on Monday rejected a plan to step down
pending elections, deepening a confrontation with secular
opponents in a political crisis that is weighing on the economic
outlook.
Under pressure from its international lenders to curb fuel
and other subsidies and reduce public sector spending, the
government said on Tuesday that it was moving ahead with
austerity measures.
"The government has begun implementing austerity measures
including a 5 percent cut in public spending, after the budget
deficit reached 7 percent (of gross domestic product) now,"
Finance Minister Elyes Fakhfakh told state radio without giving
full details of the cuts.
Officials said last week that Tunisia's budget deficit
should narrow to 6.5 percent of GDP next year from an expected
7.4 percent in 2013, as the government imposes strict new fiscal
measures.
"Wages will remain unchanged in 2014, especially since the
year 2013 saw a 5 percent rise in wages compared to 2010," the
minister said.
Extra government spending on salaries in the small North
African country amounted to 1 billion dinars or around $608.2
million in 2013, officials said last month.
Tunisia, which signed a $1.7 billion standby loan agreement
with the International Monetary fund (IMF) in June, is under
pressure to speed up economic reforms and subsidy cuts.
Government spending on subsidies has soared to 5.5 billion
dinars ($3.4 billion) this year, from 1.5 billion dinars in 2010
before the ouster of former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in
a revolt that helped spark uprisings across the Arab World.
POLITICAL UNREST
The government needs to implement more fiscal measures to
reduce its deficit, just as social and political upheaval has
cut into the country's foreign currency reserves, exports and
foreign investments.
"The government wants to tell the outside world, it is
committed to economic reforms, but this may move late and this
step might increase social tension in the country," said Moez
Joudi, a local economic analyst.
Subsidy payments to energy-intensive companies will be
reduced by 50 percent from Oct. 1, pending a full withdrawal of
the subsidy in 2014, Industry Minister Mehdi Jomaa said on
Saturday.
New fiscal measures to be introduced in 2014 will include
the imposition of a 10 percent tax on exporting companies, which
have been exempt from taxes, the government said.
The government expects the economy to grow 4 percent next
year after an expected 3.6 percent expansion this year, it said
last week.
The country's secular opposition, angered by two murders of
left-wing politicians and emboldened by Egypt's army-backed
ouster of an Islamist president, has held mass protests and
insisted the government must resign and allow new elections.
The ruling Islamists' rejection on Monday of a plan for them
to step down pending elections, after cautiously agreeing to it
last week, has aggravated the political crisis that threatens
the most promising democratic transition to have emerged from
the Arab Spring.
Frustrated at the lack of progress, the country's powerful
800,000-member UGTT union on Sunday threatened to mobilise
protests to pressure the government to accept the proposal for
it to step down and make way for a caretaker government.
($1 = 1.6441 Tunisian dinars)
(Editing by Patrick Markey, Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)