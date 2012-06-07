UNITED NATIONS, June 7 The euro zone debt crisis
is the leading danger for the global economy and any worsening
will likely lead to even weaker world growth, the United Nations
said in a report on Thursday.
"The euro area debt crisis remains the biggest threat to the
world economy," the United Nations said in an update of its
"World Economic Situation and Prospects 2012."
"An escalation of the crisis would likely be associated with
severe turmoil on financial markets and a sharp rise in global
risk aversion, leading to a contraction of economic activity in
developed countries, which would spill over to developing
countries and economies in transition," the report said.
"After a marked slowdown in 2011, global economic growth
will likely remain tepid in 2012, with most regions expanding at
a pace below potential," it said.
The world gross product is projected to grow by 2.5 percent
in 2012 and 3.1 percent in 2013, following growth of 2.7 per
cent in 2011, a slight downward revision from previous
forecasts, the report said.
It said that a worldwide unemployment crisis continues, with
global jobless rates still above pre-crisis levels and
unemployment in the euro area rising rapidly.
