* UN agency raps Angola, others over misuse of oil wealth
* Praises Ethiopia for investing in infrastructure
* Cites "very frightening" population growth in poor states
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Nov 20 The world's poorest countries
need urgently to invest in infrastructure and other sectors that
create jobs and not just rely on exports of raw materials to
lift them out of poverty, the U.N. economic think-tank UNCTAD
said on Wednesday.
The 49 "least developed countries" (LDCs) have to generate
lots of new jobs to help ensure their rapidly growing
working-age populations are a boon, not a threat, the United
Nations agency said in a report.
Economists have been urging poor nations for decades to cut
their reliance on commodity exports, with little success, but
rapidly growing working-age populations and slowing economic
growth since 2008 have added renewed urgency to their arguments.
"Economic growth which does not create decent jobs in
sufficient quantities is unsustainable," UNCTAD
Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi told a news conference.
Oil-rich LDCs such as Angola and Equatorial Guinea saw
strong economic expansion in the global boom years from 2002 to
2008 but relied too heavily on energy exports, which failed to
generate jobs, and now the growth has slowed, he said.
Kituyi described infrastructure as "a phenomenal lever (for
job creation) that has not been adequately used".
The total LDC labour force is expected to expand by 30
percent, or 109 million people, in the decade up until 2020, the
report said. By 2050 one in every four youths worldwide will
live in one of the 49 LDC countries.
"VERY FRIGHTENING"
Taffere Tesfachew, UNCTAD's director for LDCs, described the
demographic challenge as "very frightening".
"Whether these countries can create about 100 million jobs
by the end of this decade is questionable," he said. "If not,
what will they do with all those young people?"
Kituyi lauded Ethiopia as an example of an LDC that was on
the right track, building 6,000 km of roads, 2,000 km of rail
and hydropower projects including a $3.3 billion mega-dam.
"The whole country is a construction site. For the short
term, that's a main driver of employment creation," he said.
But Tesfachew said Ethiopia also needed to ensure it did not
simply nurture an appetite for imported consumer goods among its
new middle class.
He cited Angola as an example of a country that had not
handled its rapid economic growth wisely.
"We were shocked to learn that at the moment the most
expensive city in the world is (the Angolan capital) Luanda...
It's just ridiculous, it's out of control. The injection of this
massive capital is distorting prices," he said.
"It should change focus by using the revenue from oil to
develop sectors and activities that will reduce this heavy
dependence on imports," said Tesfachew, noting that the former
big coffee exporter now had to buy the commodity from abroad.
Another oil-exporting LDC, Equatorial Guinea, has a GDP per
capita of $10,000, yet three quarters of its people live on
little more than one dollar a day, Kituyi said.
He cited as a case of "misguided public investment" a
52-villa luxury resort built "for impression management as a
prosperous destination for African heads of state" attending a
2011 African Union summit.
Human Rights Watch has said the resort cost $830 million.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)