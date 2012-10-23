BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
CARACAS Oct 23 Venezuela's Finance Minister Jorge Giordani on Tuesday predicted the country's inflation rate would slow to between 14 and 16 percent in 2013.
Inflation is forecast to hit 18 percent this year, an improvement on 2011, but still one of the highest rates in the world.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.