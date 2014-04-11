(Adds details, U.S. in joint second place, graphics links)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, April 11 Taxes on wages rose across
industrialised countries last year, as governments sought to
reduce budget deficits blown out by efforts to tackle years of
economic weakness following the financial crash.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), whose members include the world's richest nations, said
the total burden of taxes on labour rose to 35.9 percent in 2013
from 35.7 percent in 2012.
The United States had the joint second-largest rise in the
"tax wedge", which includes income taxes and the taxes employers
pay on wages, following the expiry of a cut in payroll taxes
last year.
However, the U.S. tax wedge of 31.3 percent showed the gap
between the cost to companies of employing staff and what U.S.
workers receive was still lower in than in most other OECD
countries.
The higher tax burden comes on top of falling real wages in
several countries including the United States and Britain, the
OECD said in its annual "Taxing Wages" survey.
The survey is based on a hypothetical individual at the
income level of the average worker, rather than the higher
earners hit by a 2013 tax rise pushed by President Barack Obama.
The OECD said the growing tax wedge was a disincentive to
employment creation.
The Paris-based body believes lifting taxes on property and
reducing tax breaks on pension saving for the better off, would
be less damaging for employment and growth.
However, data across the OECD showed little correlation
between employment and taxes on wages.
Belgium had the highest tax burden at 55.8 percent, last
year but had an unemployment rate just fractionally above the
OECD average.
Germany had the second highest tax burden at 49.3 percent
but the fourth lowest unemployment rate, according to data on
the OECD website.
OECD statistician Maurice Nettley said the absence of direct
correlation was probably due to the fact economies in the group
differed so much and many other factors were at play.
Real wages before tax fell in a number of OECD members, most
notably Greece, where they fell 6.7 percent, as the country
still struggles to recover from an economic crisis that led to
two European Union bailouts.
Better off and poorer earners saw their tax burden increase
last year but since 2007 low paid workers with children have
seen their burden drop relative to average and higher earners,
the OECD said, thanks to targeted government support such as tax
credits for the least well off.
